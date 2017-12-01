Southern Columbia vs Dunmore football

Our final two local teams, Southern Columbia and Dunmore met in the Class 'AA' Eastern Finals at Danville HS. The Bucks held a 13-7 lead midway through the first quarter before the Tigers explosive offense scored 49 unanswered points in their 56-19 win. Sophomore rushed for over 200 yards and four Touchdowns as Southern advanced to the State Title game for a record 16th time.
