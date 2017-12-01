Southern Columbia vs Dunmore football

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our final two local teams, Southern Columbia and Dunmore met in the Class 'AA' Eastern Finals at Danville HS. The Bucks held a 13-7 lead midway through the first quarter before the Tigers explosive offense scored 49 unanswered points in their 56-19 win. Sophomore rushed for over 200 yards and four Touchdowns as Southern advanced to the State Title game for a record 16th time.