Security Video Shows Nanny Chasing Down Package Thief

Posted 11:39 pm, December 1, 2017, by , Updated at 11:38PM, December 1, 2017

EVERETT, Wash. - As you wait for your holiday packages to arrive, take a look at this Washington State nanny who chased and apprehended a suspected package thief.

Home security services RING sent KCPQ the video, which shows a 29-year-old woman allegedly stealing a package off a porch. As the woman tries to run the package back into a car, a nanny bolts out of the house after her.

The getaway car drives away and the suspected thief falls. The nanny grabs her and drags her to the home. Police were called.

The woman was arrested on outstanding warrants, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said. She has not yet been charged.

The nanny was unhurt. The homeowners said they bought her dinner and were thankful for what she did.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s