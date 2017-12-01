ScrantonMade Holiday Market Inside Old Globe Store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- It’s looking a lot like the holidays in downtown Scranton for the annual ScrantonMade Holiday Market.

For the second year, the event featuring music, food, local businesses and vendors was held inside the former Globe Department Store on Wyoming Avenue.

There was even an outdoor artificial ice skating rink.

"I think this is wonderful because the kids have never had this you know free skates? Wow!" said Mary Ann Brennan of Dunmore.

The annual ScrantonMade Holiday Market draws thousands of shoppers over three days.

"I think it draws huge crowds and from people who are even out of the area, not even just local Scranton people,” said Reba Kolbeck of Pittston Popcorn.

Many say being inside the former Globe brings back memories.

"This was sort of a playground when I was a kid. My mother was a buyer here. I knew every square inch of the place,” said Earl Trygar.

The Globe Building is a place that holds a lot of nostalgia for so many who remember sitting on Santa's lap and shopping here year after year.

Lackawanna County Sheriff's Deputies are raising money for kids in need this holiday by selling chances for baskets at the holiday market.

They remember the old Globe.

"I remember coming as a kid for a picture with Santa it was many years ago, but it's good for the downtown and good for people to come back into the and bring back their childhood and bring back memories of times they were here,” said Deputy Bob Morre.

The Globe store closed in the 1990's.

Soon, work is scheduled to start soon to transform the building into the Lackawanna County Government Center.

So, this is the last time holiday shoppers will spend time inside this building.

"I'm glad to see it's not vacant anymore since that other group that owned it moved out. It's a center part of the city downtown,” said Jay Murphy of Scranton.

County officials say ScrantonMade Holiday Market will be back next year, though likely outside the former Globe store in tents.