× Man Charged With Tampering With Evidence Following Deadly Pike County Shooting

DINGMAN TOWNSHIP — A man is charged with tampering with evidence following a deadly neighbor dispute in Pike County.

On November 2nd, Howard McElnea, 78, and Jeffrey VanSlyke, 68, had an argument that police say turned deadly.

McElnea was shot several times and injured, while VanSlyke was shot and killed.

Now, police say VanSlyke’s son, Adrian Khillawan, 43, of Milford, had moved evidence and threatened the McElnea family.

According to police, Khillawan took the gun that was in his father’s hand and pointed it at the other family and said, “I am going to kill you and your entire family.”

Khillawan is charged with tampering with evidence as police say he moved the gun away from the crime scene.

Police issued a search warrant of Khillawan’s home and also found marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Khillawan is being held at Pike County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail following the incident in Pike County.