Downtown Scranton Holiday Festivities Include Skating

SCRANTON — Christmas has come to the 100 block of Wyoming Avenue in Scranton but in an unusual form.

People watched on Friday as workers put something together piece by piece/ The block will be shut down this weekend for this an artificial ice skating rink.

The skating rink is a new addition to the annual ScrantonMade Holiday Marketplace being held all weekend inside the former Globe department store.

It’s not quite cold enough for ice just yet but, the company that’s putting this in says it’s almost like the real thing.

“There’s a solution that you spray on it so it gives it a little bit of a glide so that, it gives the real feeling when you skate on it, it gives the real feeling of ice, but it’s really not ice,” said Michael Connors of Artificial Ice Events.

Connors says the material is similar to a plastic kitchen cutting board. The company will provide skates and the rink will be free and open during the marketplace’s hours.

“We don’t just have this rink. We have several others that are spread out around the country right now. So, we have a busy weekend this week,” Connors said.

The main attraction is inside the Globe and vendors hope that skaters come in to shop.

“I sell children’s hats so that will be, if they wander in that will be good,” said Shannon Kay.

Kay is one of about 150 vendors selling gifts through Sunday.

“I hope I have nothing left on my table by Sunday, we’ll see.”