Decorating for the Holidays in Carbon County

JIM THORPE — It’s beginning to look a lot like “Olde Time Christmas” in downtown Jim Thorpe.

The kickoff to the 36th annual holiday celebration is well underway, with holiday festivities planned for the next three weekends.

“This is several months in planning and we have lots of volunteers that help us out with it,” said Jennifer Christman, Jim Thorpe Tourism Association.

Organizers of the event tell Newswatch 16, Jim Thorpe was recently named “Most Adorable Small Town” but MSN.com and has been recognized in Better Homes and Gardens magazine.

Jennifer Christman says a lot of hard work goes into making this a holiday celebration for the whole family.

“It makes the town come alive with holiday spirit. It’s the quintessential Christmas town,” said Christman.

Jim Thorpe isn’t the only place where people are getting into the holiday spirit. In downtown Lehighton, people are custom decorating Christmas trees in the park.

For the second year in a row, businesses and community members were given the option to adopt and decorate a tree.

“Oh, it’s wonderful, wonderful. We enjoy it a lot. A lot of people come and take notice of the trees so we thought we’d do it again,” said John Bochert, Lehighton.

Barbara Jones says she can’t wait to see nearly 100 trees light up for the holidays.

“They have 25 more trees this year than last year so the whole community is really pitching in,” said Barbara Jones, Lehighton.

People will continue to decorate trees in downtown Lehighton through the weekend.

