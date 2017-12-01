Christmas in Our Hometown Celebration in Tunkhannock

Posted 11:03 pm, December 1, 2017, by , Updated at 11:00PM, December 1, 2017

TUNKHANNOCK -- A special holiday tradition gathered folks together in Wyoming County on Friday night.

The annual Christmas in Our Hometown took over downtown Tunkhannock where people gathered for the annual tree lighting and trolley rides for the family.

Dozens of vendors offered discounts.

One boy tells WNEP he did some Christmas shopping while he took in the sights.

"I went around and looked at all the shops and I got something for my Grandpa for Christmas. I got a sign, since he gardens tomatoes. It says 'Gardening, cheaper than therapy and you get tomatoes'," said Drew Prisco of Clarks Summit.

"It's one of those community events that you love to be a part of. We love this town and every year since we've come here and launched our church, we've wanted to be a part of something like this and we thought, what a great way to connect with our community and to celebrate Christmas season," said Pastor Rich Clark of the Bridgewater Baptist Church.

This is the 15th year for the Christmas tradition in Tunkhannock.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s