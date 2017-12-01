Christmas in Our Hometown Celebration in Tunkhannock

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNKHANNOCK -- A special holiday tradition gathered folks together in Wyoming County on Friday night.

The annual Christmas in Our Hometown took over downtown Tunkhannock where people gathered for the annual tree lighting and trolley rides for the family.

Dozens of vendors offered discounts.

One boy tells WNEP he did some Christmas shopping while he took in the sights.

"I went around and looked at all the shops and I got something for my Grandpa for Christmas. I got a sign, since he gardens tomatoes. It says 'Gardening, cheaper than therapy and you get tomatoes'," said Drew Prisco of Clarks Summit.

"It's one of those community events that you love to be a part of. We love this town and every year since we've come here and launched our church, we've wanted to be a part of something like this and we thought, what a great way to connect with our community and to celebrate Christmas season," said Pastor Rich Clark of the Bridgewater Baptist Church.

This is the 15th year for the Christmas tradition in Tunkhannock.