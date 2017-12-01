× Carbon County Tree Farm Donates Trees for Troops

MAHONING TOWNSHIP — One by one, some beautiful pines are loaded into a FedEx truck parked at Yenser’s Tree Farm near Lehighton.

As Christmas approaches, the farm in Carbon County is making sure our military men and women have a tree to call their own.

It’s all part of the Trees for Troops campaign.

“To have a real Christmas tree, something you can touch, feel, the smell, the smell of a fresh cut Christmas tree is something you can’t get overseas,” said Deputy Commander Michael Siriani, 213TH RSG Allentown, PA National Guard.

For $25, you can give a military family in need a little touch of the holiday season.

Richard Pogwist from American Legion Post 123 in Lansford has been donating to this program for more than a decade.

“If you’ve ever been in the military and not home for the holidays, you know how much a tree especially one coming from Carbon County could mean to you,” said Richard Pogwist, American Legion Post 123.

More than 200 trees will be loaded into the truck but it’s just the beginning. You can donate Christmas trees at Yenser’s Farm all weekend long. Once they are all collected, they will be shipped out next week.

The trees will go to an Air Force base in Florida and be distributed from there.

Last year, more than 700 trees from Yenser’s were donated. This year, they hope to top that.

“It’s the best thing we do all year as a business, a small business, that we can provide free Christmas trees to our military bases,” said Ryan Wentz, Yenser’s Tree Farm.

For the past 13 years, Yenser’s Tree Farm in Carbon County has been helping the Trees for Troops program. Sending Christmas trees to military bases across the country.