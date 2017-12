× Car Flipped Over Into a Creek in Jim Thorpe

JIM THORPE — A driver lost control of his car in Carbon County around 8 a.m. Friday morning causing the car to flip over into a creek.

According to police, the driver lost control, struck a guardrail and then flipped over into Mauch Chunk Creek.

Police say the driver was able to get himself out of the car after the crash.

No word on any injuries following the crash in Jim Thorpe.