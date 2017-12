Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Republican from Bradford County is ready to take on veteran Congressman Tom Marino from Lycoming County.

Brad ford County Commissioner Doug McLinko says he will run in the 2018 GOP Primary in Marino's 10th district.

McLinko says he wants to make the region's opioid crisis a priority.

Marino was on deck to become President Trump's drug czar.

He withdrew from the running after a 60 Minutes piece criticized his efforts to combat opioids.

Marino has not said if he will run for re-election.