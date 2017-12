Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP -- State police say they have found the body of a missing man from Schuylkill County.

Izzy Whalen of Orwigsburg was found dead Friday afternoon near Carlisle.

The 23-year-old went missing in early November.

His friends and family held a prayer vigil Thursday night for him.

His family said Izzy had a history of depression and mental health issues.

State police do not believe there is anything suspicious about the death.