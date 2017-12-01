× ‘Abilities Through Art’ Holds Annual Christmas Show

KINGSTON — Art comes in many shapes forms and sizes. Some hand-stitched rugs, paintings, and necklaces were designed by adults with intellectual disabilities at the Commonwealth Health First Hospital.

Their creativity was celebrated at the “Abilities Through Art” sale and show in Kingston.

“It really helps us out and we want people to see our work and it makes us feel good,” Ken Lorah of Shavertown.

Ken Lorah painted this picture of a bell. He and Desiree Reed say they spent a lot of time making the designs but seeing others admire their work really makes a big difference.

“We enjoy people coming and seeing our work and we want people to see we are able to do our work.”

The art program at the hospital has been going on for 12 years.

Eric Berlew made this rug of a farm by hand. He says it took him months.

“Concentrate, more work stuff, I like that,” said Berlew.

Margaret Mould-Cooney works as the art instructor and tells Newswatch 16 the money from the art sales goes right back in the program.

“They are very proud and excited when they do sell an item. It’s such a confidence builder for them and I am proud for what they do,” Mould-Cooney said.

Organizers say although the official art sale ends Friday, people are welcome to come by the Commonwealth Health Hospital in Kingston.