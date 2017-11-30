Vigil Held For Israel “Izzy” Whalen As Search Goes Into Third Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP -- As candles burned inside the Kimmel’s Evangelical Free Church near Orwigsburg, all thoughts were on Israel Whalen.

The young man known as “Izzy” has been missing since early November.

“He is such a kind soul he is creative he is a musician and he writes and he likes poetry and he is well loved by everyone,” Gina Whalen.

State police say Whalen was seen last November 10th, near Carlisle outside Harrisburg.

His coworkers say he went to a Red Robin for lunch.

He paid for his food but left the restaurant without eating.

“Where we work we are a member of a family we are all family our boss she treats us all as her children. We are one large family so I felt like I needed to come out because it feels like a part of our family is missing,” said Donna Strahan-Sakoskie.

His family says Izzy Whalen has a history of depression and other mental health issues.

They are grateful that people, some even strangers came to the vigil just to say a kind word

“We are so grateful for that we have had so much support from the community we have had support from the entire community and people from all over the country praying for us and it's being shared on Facebook and the word is getting out there,” Celeste Kucinski, Israel Whalen's Aunt.

The Whalen family urges anyone who has information about Izzy to contact them or state police.