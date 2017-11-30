Free Event to Empower Women to Hit Scranton This Weekend

Posted 5:35 am, November 30, 2017

An event that’s been in the United Kingdom, Germany and other parts of the U.S. will soon hit Scranton. It’s considered “girl power on steroids.”

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the free program called “The Ceremony” on Thursday.

The free event takes place this Sunday, December 3, at 11 a.m. at the Scranton Cultural Center. It’s located at 420 North Washington Avenue in the Electric City.

Psychologist and event organizer Dr. Lauren Hazzouri says, “the goal of ‘The Ceremony’ is to bring women together all of ages to increase confidence, self-esteem, and clarity on how social norms affect how we think, feel and behave so that we can become our best selves.”

According to experts, research indicates that “7 out of 10 girls have negative opinions of themselves in some way, such as their looks, school performance, relationships with family and friends. 70% of girls and women are insecure and unsure of themselves.”

While the main focus of “The Ceremony” is focused on women’s issues, men are invited to attend.

To learn more about the event and Dr. Lauren Hazzouri, head here.

