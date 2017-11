× Son Charged with Stealing from Mother

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP — The son of a woman from Lackawanna County is charged with stealing thousands of dollars from her while she was in the hospital.

Police say Michael Cutler of Connecticut withdrew more than $7,400 from his mother’s bank accounts in April.

Cutler told officers he was going to return the money but police in Lackawanna County say he never did.

Cutler is charged with theft by unlawful taking and access device fraud.