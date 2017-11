Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Officers are looking into how this car ended up facing the wrong way on a road in Lackawanna County.

There were a number of cruisers on Birney Avenue in Scranton around 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday after Dunmore police apparently chased the speeding car.

Officials have not yet said if anyone was hurt or if any arrests were made here in Scranton.