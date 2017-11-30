PSP Strong Signs for Cpl. Kelly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG -- The state trooper who was shot in the line of duty earlier this month has been moved from the intensive care unit at a hospital near Bethlehem.

Signs of support for Cpl. Seth Kelly are popping up throughout Monroe County.

The signs can be seen in windows and in front of police stations all throughout Monroe County.

Each PSP Strong sign costs $10 and all of the money collected will go directly to Cpl. Seth Kelly and his family.

The state police trooper was severely injured during a shootout on Route 33 near Nazareth. He's still recovering in the hospital and has been moved from the ICU.

Stroud Area Regional Police Officer Chris Shelly brought the signs to the Poconos.

"It actually started back in Northampton County. I saw all the signs going up over there and I have a friend who works in Forks as a police officer and I reached out to him and said, 'give me the signs. I will get them up in Monroe County," Officer Shelly explained.

Rudy's Tavern in East Stroudsburg is one business selling the signs.

"I think it's great just to show our support and respect for our police officers and first responders. What happened was terrible," said owner Kelly Quaresimo. "you need to be able to support the family."

Each sign is $10 and all the money that is collected will go right to the Kelly family. About 300 signs were brought to Monroe County, but if they all sell, more will come in.

"The community feels this as well and they really rally around things like this, so we are hoping to get rid of as many signs as we possibly can," said Officer Shelly.

Mountain Knits and Pearls in East Stroudsburg also has a PSP Strong sign in the window to support Cpl. Kelly.

"This is very, very important. They need help and if we don't locally step up than who is going to? It might be small, something small or something very large but it needs to be done," said owner Joanne Deardorff.

If you are interested in buying one of these PSP Strong signs, stop by Rudy's Tavern in East Stroudsburg or call Officer Chris Shelly at Stroud Area Regional Police at 570-421-6800.