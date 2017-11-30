× Power To Save Special: December, 2017

Power To Save Special

December 7, 2017

7:30pm – 8:00pm

WNEP-TV’s Don Jacobs and Jackie Lewandoski host this quarter’s Power To Save Special. As Pennsylvania bats head in for winter hibernation, experts check on the bat’s battle with White Nose Syndrome. Learn how to save clothes and money at some area consignments shops. Find out how women and minorities can take advantage of the new oil and natural gas markets. Then see how you can enjoy your Power To Save the environment in the environment at our state parks..

GOING BATTY WITH WHITE NOSE SYNDROME – Don Jacobs

It was only a few years ago when WNEP’s Power To Save and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life took to the caves of NEPA to investigate a new threat to our bats. What they found was tremendous devastation. Now, Don Jacobs and Brian Hollingshead head out with the PA Game Commission to see how the bats are acclimating themselves to the threat, and see if they are adapting and surviving.

SAVE MONEY AND SPACE! CONSIGNMENT SHOPS GALORE! – Jackie Lewandoski

Use your power to save space in the landfill as well as money from your pocket by working with, or purchasing from a consignment shop. Jackie heads to a family of consignment shops in Luzerne, Luzerne County, to see how it all works.

CABOT’S WOMEN ARE ON THE FOREFRONT OF AN EMPLOYMENT EXPLOSION – Jackie Lewandoski

Cabot Oil and Gas Corporation shows us how the oil and natural gas industry is projected to grow over the next several years, and how women and minorities should be a part of that growth. Find out what jobs might be available in the near future: Answering phones, and hard labor on the rigs… and everything in between.

ENJOY WHAT YOU’VE SAVED AND PROTECTED: STATE PARK WINTER OPPORTUNITIES – Don Jacobs

Many Pennsylvania’s State Parks offer year-round activities and opportunities. We’ll go to Rickett’s Glen State Park for a taste of trails, lakes, and wildlife. Fishing, camping, hiking, and more awaits you in the great outdoors! Join us for all the fun!