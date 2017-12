Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURYEA -- Crews are investigating reports of a bomb threat in Luzerne County.

Officials tell WNEP the threat was called into the VFW in Duryea around 10:30 on Thursday.

Stephenson Street is blocked off and there are reports of several homes being evacuated after the threat in Luzerne County.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.