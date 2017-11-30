Misericordia looking to bounce back

Posted 6:50 pm, November 30, 2017, by

Misericordia won the MAC Freedom Division Championship last season.  The Cougars are off to a 2-4 start after a home loss to Susquehanna.  'Miz' has a strong, experienced back court, but a young front line needs time to grow.

