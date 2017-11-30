× Forest City Man Charged After Gun Discharges In New York Mall

FOREST CITY — A man from Susquehanna County is facing felony charges after police in New York say his gun discharged in a crowded mall.

Michael Perez-Rodriguez of Forest City was reportedly at the mall in Orange County, New York on Sunday when the gun went off.

“Do you want to just say you’re sorry for what happened? Do you feel bad, I mean, what happened?” Newswatch 16 asked Michael Perez-Rodriguez outside his home on Delaware Drive in Forest City.

He remained silent as he packed up a minivan parked in his driveway.

The 27-year-old is facing felony charges of reckless endangerment and misdemeanor assault after authorities in Orange County, New York say his gun discharged in a crowded mall there on Sunday.

“I mean do you just want to say that you’re sorry? That you feel bad, I mean?” asked Newswatch 16.

Surveillance video from the Galleria at Crystal Run shows Perez-Rodriguez, his wife and two children entering the mall.

Police say Perez-Rodriguez’s gun went off outside an American Eagle, injuring a 49-year-old woman and her 12-year-old son.

The discharge prompted a mass evacuation of the mall as heavily armed police stormed through the building.

Investigators say Perez-Rodriguez and his family fled the scene with Perez-Rodriguez turning himself into police on Tuesday.

His neighbors in Forest City say the family has lived in the borough for less than a year.

“Probably eight months, seven, eight months,” said Ed St. Hilaire. “I haven’t really talked to them, they’re quiet, stay to themselves, she works, I guess he stays home, I don’t know.”

Ed and Christy St. Hilarie have three young daughters, they say one of Rodriguez’s kids or wife could have been killed.

“I wouldn’t want him carrying it in a mall, there’s no reason for it,” said Christy St. Hilarie.

Police say Perez-Rodriguez grew up in New York and his parents still live there.

The minivan that pulled away from Perez-Rodriguez house had New York plates.

“Are you going to be staying with your parents, I guess?” asked Newswatch 16 with no response from Perez-Rodriguez.

Investigators say Perez-Rodriguez has a concealed carry permit in Pennsylvania and New York.

He is scheduled to be back in court in Orange County, New York next week.