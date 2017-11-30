Flames at Vacant Home in Schuylkill County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHENANDOAH -- Flames broke out at a vacant home in the 100 block of East Lloyd Street in Shenandoah just before 10 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the fire chief, the flames were on the first floor when firefighters from both Shenandoah and Mahanoy City arrived.

The crews were able to knock down the flames in about 40 minutes.

No one was injured in the fire but the fire marshal has been called in to investigate in Schuylkill County.