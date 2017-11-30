Flames at Vacant Home in Schuylkill County

SHENANDOAH -- Flames broke out at a vacant home in the 100 block of East Lloyd Street in Shenandoah just before 10 p.m. on Thursday.
According to the fire chief, the flames were on the first floor when firefighters from both Shenandoah and Mahanoy City arrived.
The crews were able to knock down the flames in about 40 minutes.
No one was injured in the fire but the fire marshal has been called in to investigate in Schuylkill County.
40.821680 -76.200065
1 Comment
Hot Bolognas
If this is another arson? Here is a simple idea- Check the FB profiles of the local firefighters. Most of them are great people that save lives, but sometimes you will have a mentally disturbed person hiding amongst actual hero’s and they will brag about being the first to do this or that when they caused the calamity. It pains me to point this out, but I’m guessing it is somebody from a surrounding community like The Heights, William Penn, or Mahanoy City that could be on scene to see their handywork and figure they are out of blame’s way. You know who it is. Turn them in before they get you or your friends killed.