Community Comes Together to Hold Vigil for Stabbing Victim

TAMAQUA — A community is remembering a woman who was stabbed to death outside of her home this weekend.

Her killing has left neighbors in Tamaqua stunned.

The vigil for Diane Bailey wrapped up around 7 p.m. Thursday night. Some of her neighbors gathered and lit candles in her memory.

According to police, Bailey was pushed down her front steps on Sunday by her husband outside their home on Lafayette Street. Her husband, Robert Bailey, then reportedly stabbed her multiple times.

Bailey told officers the two go into an argument because his wife was using meth and stealing.

Their daughter, Kali Hile, watched the ordeal unfold and tells WNEP that he mother’s death is a great loss.

“Everyone says I lost my mom that day but in all actuality, I lost both parents. My mom, she was amazing,” said Hile.

Robert Bailey was arrested a few blocks away from their home in Schuylkill County.

He is behind bars after being charged with first and third-degree murder.