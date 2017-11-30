Check Given to Help Women’s Resource Center in Monroe County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUDSBURG -- Victims of sexual assault are getting some extra help in Monroe County.

The District Attorney's office presented a check to workers with the "Women's Resources of Monroe County" in downtown Stroudsburg on Wednesday.

The organization provides shelter, counseling, and other assistance to victims of sexual assault.

"In the shelter alone we had over 5,000 nights of shelter which the most we've ever in a year," explained Lauren Peterson from the Women's Resources of Monroe County. "People are staying in the shelter longer and one of the things that we are realizing is there, all the shelters in Monroe County, and across the area are very full especially during this time of year."

Workers say they will use the donation for hygiene products, like hairbrushes, soap and body lotion, as well as grocery store gift cards for women in need in Monroe County.