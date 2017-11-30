American Cancer Society’s ‘Road to Recovery’ Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAYLOR - If you're a cancer patient, who is unable to drive to your cancer treatment, the American Cancer Society has a volunteer program for you.

The "Road to Recovery" program offers patients transportation to their treatments.

When cancer patients need a ride to their appointments, who do they call? The American Cancer Society's "Road to Recovery" volunteer program answers that very question. Those who volunteer offer cancer patients free transportation to and from their treatments. Jim Jackiewicz of Wilkes-Barre is one of those volunteers. He himself is a cancer survivor.

Why does Jackiewicz volunteer?

"Well, an opportunity to give back," Jackiewicz said. "I'm a cancer survivor and a grateful one because here I am. I read the obituaries every day and I'm not there, so I feel good," he continued with a laugh.

Jeanne Hoffman started volunteering with this program since its inception in the 1980's when she saw a simple advertisement.

"I'm retired now," Hoffman said. "I should give back. I should do something. I'm pleased to be able to help these people and they're all great. What they're going through is amazing.

While volunteering, Jackiewicz and Hoffman have developed close bonds with patients.

"I've become a source of support for a number of them," Jackiewicz said. "I like that. That's important."

"They're amazingly interesting people," Hoffman said. "Each one of them is like a little book. They've all had their own stories."

The American Cancer Society says that it's looking for more drivers and volunteers to help with the Road to Recovery program.

"To the patients, they really appreciate the rides because some of them, that's the only way they can get to treatment and if they can't get their treatment, they can't get well," Jennifer Washney of the American Cancer Society said.