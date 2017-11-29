Workers Install Tanks for Electric City Aquarium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Some big fish are moving into Scranton soon and their new homes arrived on Wednesday.

Newswatch 16 was at The Marketplace at Steamtown as crews began moving in six tanks for the new Electric City Aquarium.

The aquarium, which is being run by a family from Susquehanna County, will be located on the first floor. Construction crews will have to do a lot of work before then, including putting steel beams in the basement to reinforce the floor to support the weight of the new tanks.

The Electric City Aquarium is scheduled to open in the spring in Scranton.