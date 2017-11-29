VFW Broken into for Third Night in a Row

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP -- For the third night in a row, a VFW in Lackawanna County has been burglarized.

Members of the VFW near Daleville believe the same person is responsible for all three break-ins. They shared a surveillance picture showing the burglar wearing a mask partially covering his face.

Two other black and white photos show the burglar's car, which members think is actually a yellow Monte Carlo.

Other than some damage to a door and a safe, nothing was taken in the break-in at the VFW in Lackawanna County.

41.303108 -75.533946