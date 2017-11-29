× Unseasonably Nice Day Draws People Outside

POTTSVILLE — The signs “Winter” and “Christmas” could be seen all around storefronts in downtown Pottsville but when you step outside, the weather is the opposite.

“It’s pretty enjoyable, nice, it’s still coat weather but not as heavy,” said Allison Wagner.

It’s late November but with temperatures reaching close to 60 degrees, people like Christina Robles and her daughter wanted to take advantage of the warm weather right down Centre Street in Pottsville.

“It’s beautiful, I mean, it’s great and I just took my daughter for a little walk,” said Christina Robles.

With the day off, Jim Purcell spent the beautiful day getting a bite to eat and some shopping.

“I think it’s fantastic and I hope it stays all year like this,” said Jim Purcell.

This unusually nice day meant hitting the car wash.

At the self-serve Buggy Bath, people were getting the grime out of their cars, so they would look better under the gorgeous blue sky.

Most people know this could be the last warmth for a while.

“I’m not complaining. I don’t think no one is. Nobody would complain with this, it’s lovely,” said Tim James Jr.

Enjoying the nice weather until the bitter cold, that’s likely to be here soon.