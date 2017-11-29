Talkback 16: Frat Brothers Sentenced, Drunk Drivers, Cat in a Jar

Posted 7:34 pm, November 29, 2017, by

Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include the sentence for frat brothers involved in a deadly hazing incident, punishing drunk drivers, the cat that got its head stuck in a jar, and Gold Nice bells.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s