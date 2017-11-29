× More Women Speaking Out Here, Too

LACKAWANNA COUNTY — The string of firings involving Hollywood stars and top stars in television news is empowering women in our area to come forward, too.

“It gives voice to something that is a societal problem that really wasn’t paid attention to before,” said Anna Faramelli of the Women’s Resource Center in Scranton.

As another victim of sexual assault comes forward, and another high-profile personality gets fired, the whole country is paying close attention, and victims’ advocates in Scranton see a turning point.

“This is an opportunity for us to change those societal norms so that survivors of sexual violence and sexual harassment are supported,” Faramelli said.

The Women’s Resource Center is a confidential safe place for victims of sexual assault. They have several resources, you can either call a hotline or come in for services.

“This is not new. This has been happening for many many years. People are becoming empowered and feel comfortable talking about it now because they’ve seen other people talk and share their story and be heard,” Faramelli said.

More women sharing their stories means more women are seeking help. Doctor Cynthia Edwards-Hawver is seeing new patients now in their 70s who were sexually assaulted decades ago.

“Unfortunately, people have held these things in for so long and we live in a day in age where therapy is more acceptable and you can come and talk about stuff like this,” the psychologist said.

Seeking help does not just mean medically. Tsunami Self Defense Systems in Taylor is not just a karate or martial arts school. It is a personal protection class, and owner Robert Thomas is seeing more business here, too.

“I’m hearing everything from creepy vibe at the water cooler in the workplace to full-on sexual assaults and rapes,” Thomas said.

In class, you will learn what predators are looking for and how to be a hard target.

“Long-term, we want to change the culture. We want to raise better boys and men to reduce these things even happening in the first place. But until that occurs, let’s live in reality, women have to be their own first line of defense,” Thomas said.