Man Admits to Open Lewdness with Children

Posted 3:43 pm, November 29, 2017

WEST ABINGTON TOWNSHIP — A township supervisor in Lackawanna County pleaded guilty Tuesday to open lewdness.

David Button entered the plea a day before he was supposed to go to trial on child sex charges.

Button was arrested last year for allegedly having inappropriate contact with several children he came in contact with while he and his wife worked for the Lackawanna Trail School District. Neither is employed by the district anymore.

At the time of his arrest, Button was a township supervisor with West Abington Township, near Dalton.

