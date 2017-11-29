× Jet Service at Williamsport Regional Airport

MONTOURSVILLE — Passengers looking to book a flight at the airport near Williamsport are in for an upgrade.

American Airlines is bringing jets to Lycoming County.

“Today is a milestone in the 88-year history of the Williamsport Regional Airport,” said Chris Logue, chairman of Williamsport Municipal Authority Board.

It’s the first of many landings at the Williamsport Regional Airport for American Airlines jets.

“It’s kind of interesting. I didn’t know what was going on and then the water cannons salute, that was kind of neat,” said Dean Kistner of Boston.

“The aircraft is a 50-seat Embraer EMB 145 regional jet,” Logue explained.

Across the board, American Airlines is decommissioning its Dash 8 prop airplane.

J. Miller of Williamsport sent us a picture of the plane after one of its last flights into Williamsport.

The propeller plane has now been replaced with this a much faster, more efficient jet.

“This is the first time we’ve been served by a true jet service,” Logue said.

Elaine Rodman didn’t know she’d be taking a brand new jet until she arrived at the terminal.

“it’s exciting to be the very first one in a brand new seat in a brand new plane,” Rodman said.

The new jet can hold about 30 more passengers.

Dean Kistner lives in Boston now. He used to live in Williamsport and took the flight in to visit family.

“It’s kind of small, you know, but it’s nice and new, clean. It was a good flight.”

The American Airlines jet may be the newest addition to the airport but it won’t be for long. Workers recently started constructing a brand new terminal.

“Once capacity goes up and more and more people use the airport, other airlines become more and more interested in that market share. It’s certainly a possibility,” said Logue.

For now, this jet will be flying to and from Philadelphia two times a day, seven days a week.

You can check the status of your flight at the WNEP Flight Tracker.