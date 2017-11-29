Guilty Pleas in Frat Death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUDSBURG -- The final 13 fraternity brothers charged in connection with the hazing death of a pledge pleaded guilty in Monroe County on Wednesday.

Each was sentenced to one year probation, except the national president of Pi Delta Psi, who received two years probation.

Their charges included tampering with evidence and lying to police in the death of Chun Michael Deng during a hazing event at a rental house near Long Pond back in 2013.