BUTLER TOWNSHIP -- A family is without a home after flames sparked in Luzerne County on Wednesday evening.

Fire hit a home on East Butler Drive near Freeland after 6:30 p.m.

Firefighters believe it started in the back of the house and spread to the kitchen.

The two people who were home at the time of the fire made it out okay but two pet cats are still missing.

A state police fire marshal is expected to look for a cause of the fire on Thursday.