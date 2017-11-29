Dunmore game plan for Southern Columbia

Posted 6:42 pm, November 29, 2017, by

Southern Columbia leads the State in scoring at 50.7 PPG.  Dunmore is second in scoring defense, allowing just 91 points all season. That defense and big offensive line gives the Bucks a shot against the Tigers in the 'AA' Eastern Finals.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

