Coats for Kids: Project Launched to Help Families in Luzerne County

A project that could help you share the warmth this winter is now underway in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey highlighted the event Wednesday morning.

The staff at Eye Care Specialists based in Kingston launched the 10th annual "Coats for Kids" drive.

The event collects new and gently used coats now through December 15. Donated coats will be given to children and families of Luzerne County Head Start.

You can drop off coats at any Eye Care Specialists location in our area. To find a site, head here!

To learn more about the campaign, click here!

Ken Pollock Auto Group is also participating in coat drives in Luzerne, Lackawanna, and Columbia Counties.

They benefit the Columbia County Head Start, Luzerne County County Head Start, Lackawanna County Head Start, and the Catholic Social Services.

Donations will be accepted until December 15. All sizes are welcome.