Water Main Break in Luzerne County

HUNLOCK CREEK -- Crews are working to repair a water main break in Luzerne County.

The 18-inch main broke along Route 29 in Hunlock Creek on Tuesday.

Officials with Pennsylvania American Water say about 6,000 might experience little to no pressure while they fix the issue. The affected areas include Newport Township, Nanticoke, Shickshinny, Mocanaqua, and Plymouth Township.

Officials with the water company said due to the location of the break and difficulty in accessing the site, repairs will not be made until Wednesday.

In the meantime, crews were able to begin restoring water to customers. Officials said affected customers should have their water service return to normal Tuesday night. There may be discolored water as the system stabilizes.

Water tankers have been set up at the Good Will Hose Company on Main Street in Plymouth and at Weis Market in Nanticoke. Customers need to bring their own containers.

