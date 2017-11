× Troopers Investigating Break-in at VFW

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP — Somebody broke into a VFW early Tuesday morning in Lackawanna County.

State police said a side door at was pried open at the place along Daleville Highway in Covington Township.

It appears the burglar rummaged around the bar but took nothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Dunmore at 570-963-3156.