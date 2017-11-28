Tremont Man Recovers as Troopers Search for Attackers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TREMONT -- A man is recovering after a home invasion and brutal beating in Schuylkill County.

State police say around 3 a.m. Monday morning, two men entered Richard Stewart’s home in Tremont through an unlocked door.

Once inside, investigators say those men beat 73-year-old Stewart with a mental object, seriously injuring his face and eye, then tied him up with duct-tape. Those two men then stole cash, coins, and other objects.

"I was kind of shocked. At first, I thought maybe it was just a rumor, hoping that it wasn't true, but as time went on, found out it actually did take place, which you don't expect with Tremont,” said Bob Donmoyer of Tremont.

Bob Donmoyer and his son run an auto shop near Stewart's home. They call the Vietnam vet a close friend.

"He was kind of in bad shape with his legs because he was in a motorcycle accident a couple years ago, and he was in a nursing home and had been rehabilitated, so he's been slowing down a lot. I can't imagine the pain he must have suffered if they had him in duct tape and all of that,” said Bob Donmoyer.

One woman who lives across the street from Stewart's home says she's afraid.

"I'm sitting in my house with all my doors locked right now,” she said.

State police continue their investigation and friends said they can't imagine who would do this to Stewart.

"They need to be caught. This kind of stuff can't be happening, not to an old fella like that who just tries to help everyone out,” said Ryan Donmoyer of Tremont.

Investigators say it is possible Stewart's attackers knew him in some way. State police continue to search for them.

Stewart remains hospitalized. State police say he has undergone surgery and is recovering.