Taste Test: Victory Pig Pizza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING -- If you've dined around northeastern and central Pennsylvania, you know the area has a lot of pizza joints. There's one in Luzerne County that's been serving up its secret recipe since the 1940s.

In this week's Taste Test, Newswatch 16's Kerry Brazen checked out Victory Pig Pizza in Wyoming to find out what makes its pizza so pleasing.

If you're not able to pop by Victory Pig Pizza, the place does ship pizzas anywhere in the U.S.

if you want to order one, click here.