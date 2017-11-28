Taste Test: Victory Pig Pizza

Posted 8:02 pm, November 28, 2017, by

WYOMING -- If you've dined around northeastern and central Pennsylvania, you know the area has a lot of pizza joints. There's one in Luzerne County that's been serving up its secret recipe since the 1940s.

In this week's Taste Test, Newswatch 16's Kerry Brazen checked out Victory Pig Pizza in Wyoming to find out what makes its pizza so pleasing.

If you're not able to pop by Victory Pig Pizza, the place does ship pizzas anywhere in the U.S.
if you want to order one, click here.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s