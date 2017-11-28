The possibility of raising taxes and closing a fire department in Plymouth, reporting on deer season, and reaction to the new Gold Nice bell. Those are the topics in this edition of Talkback 16.
Talkback 16: Raising Taxes, Deer Season, Gold Nice Bell
-
Talkback 16: Our Gold Nice Bell
-
Talkback 16: Signs and Bells
-
Talkback 16: Smashing Pumpkins, Ringtones, Vacation Days
-
Talkback 16: Deer Season, Free Meals, Football
-
Talkback 16: Excessive Police Force, School Threats, Gold Nice Bell
-
-
Talkback 16: Ending DACA, Gas Prices, ‘Gold Nice’ Bell
-
Talkback 16: Parking Tickets, Gold Nice Days
-
Talkback 16: Hitting Deer, High Blood Pressure
-
Talkback 16: Stolen Vases, Bear Season, Santa Parade
-
Talkback 16: Scranton School Finances, Bank Robber Tackled
-
-
Talkback 16: Rushing the Holidays
-
Talkback 16: Commissioner and Councilman in Hot Water
-
Talkback Feedback: Nice!
1 Comment
IT
Never could stand the bell. HATE the new noise. Silence is much better.
This kind of nonsense, and Snortacre, is the reason I don’t watch 16 very often anymore.