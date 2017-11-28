Talkback 16: Raising Taxes, Deer Season, Gold Nice Bell

Posted 6:47 pm, November 28, 2017

The possibility of raising taxes and closing a fire department in Plymouth, reporting on deer season, and reaction to the new Gold Nice bell. Those are the topics in this edition of Talkback 16.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

