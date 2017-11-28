× Penn State Schuylkill Spending $6.5 Million on Renovations

NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP — Penn State Schuylkill has big plans for its student community center.

The university will be spending $6.5 million on upgrades that will make the entire facility a lot better.

“I think it is going to be amazing,” student Raquele Amato said. “I think it’s going to get people to come to this campus a lot more. It is a small campus, so people are probably going to be sold and come here.”

Most of the renovations will be made to the dining area in the student center. Right now, the dining hall has a cafe area with limited hours and limited options. The project will expand the building from 9,000 square feet to 14,000 square feet, making more space for a larger kitchen.

“So that we have a lot more options for our students and we’ll have expanded hours so our students who live on campus will be able to dine on the weekends,” Penn State Schuylkill Interim Chancellor Darcy Medica said.

Students like Kaylah Lee.

“I cook because we have apartments, but if we’re getting all this new stuff that is in the kitchen, I won’t have to cook as much and it will probably bring money to the school and everything,” Lee said.

The renovations will also add a game room for students and make the space suitable for outside community members to host events on campus.

“We really think it’s going to be good for the campus,” Medica said.

The renovations will be quick. They are scheduled to begin in May after graduation and are expected to be finished by August before the students start the new school year.