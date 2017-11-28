× New IHOP Coming to Wilkes-Barre Township

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP — There’s a lot of buzz about a new restaurant coming to Wilkes-Barre Township.

IHOP, also known as International House of Pancakes, doesn’t have any locations in northeastern and central Pennsylvania right now, but contractors told us on Tuesday, that’s what they’re building at the site an old Pizza Hut.

Contractors are already busy on the site of a new IHOP along Kidder Street in Wilkes-Barre Township. The restaurant is known for its breakfast food menu.

Nearby shoppers are excited to hear the news.

“I think it’s really exciting because it’s such a small town, like where I live so I have to come down here and I want something good to eat. IHOP is one of my favorites so I think it would be pretty exciting to have it here,” said Julia Patts of Harding.

This is IHOP’s return to northeastern and central Pennsylvania after leaving many years ago. Right now, the closest are in Binghamton and Allentown. People say it should draw more people to check out Wilkes-Barre Township.

“Well, it probably will. I look at all the places that opened already, say, in the last six months, like smaller restaurants and places where you can stop and get something,” said Paul Rice.

“I have been out of state and I had to go, I’ve been like to Virginia and all over the place and I had to go there. I just like IHOP. I think it’s really interesting there’s going to be one here though,” Patts added.

Contractors say the job should be finished and ready for customers by the spring of next year.