Long Lost ‘Ten Commandments’ Film Artifacts Found

Guadalupe, CA — Talk about a buried treasure. Artifacts from the legendary 1923 “Ten Commandments” film have been found, beneath sand.

Secured in two storage lockers, newly discovered and extremely delicate artifacts are finding a temporary home.

“Because it’s taken years to fund raise for this project and we weren’t entirely sure what we would find, when the face started to reveal itself, it was a pretty epic experience,” says Doug Jenzen, Executive Director of the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center.

Buried underneath the sand of the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes, archaeologists discovered this sphinx head and parts of her body that have stayed remarkably preserved 94 years after Cecil B. DeMille’s “Ten Commandments” movie premiered.

This plaster of paris sphinx head is unlike what they’ve found before because it still has the original paint.

Something DeMille may have used to help show contrast in his black and white film.

“If things haven’t been pigmented, everything would have been either black or white in a black and white film so by painting portions of the movie set different colors, he was able to create a contrast a lot of shades of grey,” Jenzen tells KEYT.

The hunt for the lost former movie set began in the 80’s and is now a part of a documentary by director Peter Brosnan that released earlier this year.

Archivists believe DeMille buried the set because it was too expensive to move and he didn’t want other filmmakers to have it.

While this find is extremely significant, Jenzen says they’d like to do even more, but they’re held up by the hefty price tag.

“It costs about $135,000 every time we do one of these excavations, and the funny thing about it is, there’s no one particular line item that is very expensive but rather it all starts to add up.”

The new sphinx should be unveiled next summer.