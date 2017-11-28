Lawmakers Announce More Funding for Solomon Creek Flood Wall Repairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- A much-needed reconstruction project for some flood walls in Wilkes-Barre will be getting underway after more funding was announced on Tuesday.

State and local lawmakers say they've acquired more than $2 million of state disaster relief money to fix the crumbling flood walls along Solomon Creek in the city.

That brings the total state aid to more than $4 million to be matched with another $4 million of city money.

State Senator John Yudichak says with more than $8 million, they have half the amount of the total cost of the $15 million project overall.

Construction is expected to start in the spring along the most damaged parts of the wall, which runs from Waller Street to Regent Street in Wilkes-Barre.