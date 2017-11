Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- More than $680,000 from the state will be used to clean up a former factory and department store in Wilkes-Barre.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced the grant for the building along South Main Street.

The money will be used to remove asbestos, lead, and other hazardous materials.

After that is done, Wilkes University plans to buy and renovate the building.