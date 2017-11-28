× Giving Local for Giving Tuesday

SUNBURY– There’s Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, even Cyber Monday. Now we’ve moved on to Giving Tuesday. After all that buying, today is a day for giving.

The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way found a way to make sure your donations help people in Snyder, Union, and Northumberland Counties.

“Very, very local. Could be a neighbor in your community,” Joanne Troutman said.

The new initiative is called “Local Vision.” It’s an online donation catalog where people can buy specific items for people in need. Items as big as furniture and refrigerators to personal items.

“Feminine hygiene products, diapers for babies, toiletry packages of the $25 price point. We’ve got eyeglasses on there,” Troutman said.

One of the places donations will go to is a diaper pantry in Sunbury, which serves families all over central Pennsylvania.

“Help with the availability to provide more diapers,” Wilma Lapetina said.

If someone chooses to donate diapers through “Local Vision,” the money will come to the diaper pantry at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Sunbury.

“Just for the community to know that they’re helping their own community and it’s staying locally,” Lapentina said.

“There is no administrative overhead, so if you’re making a $12 gift, all $12 will go to that family in need and to buy that specific item,” Troutman said.

Once your donation is given out, you’ll get a postcard so you can see how your gift was used.

“Someone will know when they’re making that gift, exactly where that money is going to,” Troutman said.

Jasmine Yeater of Selinsgrove tells Newswatch 16 there is a need for this program.

“There’s a lot of people in this area who could really use laundry detergent and stuff like that. That stuff is expensive, especially if you have kids,” Yeater said.

If you are interested in donating through “Local Vision” click here.