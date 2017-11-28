Dunmore ready for Southern Columbia

Posted 7:11 pm, November 28, 2017, by , Updated at 07:13PM, November 28, 2017

Dunmore went through the first 12 games of the season pretty much untested.  But, boy did the Bucks come through after trailing Neumann-Goretti by a 14-0 score last week.    Dunmore rallied to a 23-20 victory, that places them against powerful Southern Columbia in Friday's 'AA' Eastern Final at Danville.  The Bucks will be underdogs, but they will be up to the challenge just like they were when they beat the Tigers in States five years ago.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s