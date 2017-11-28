Dunmore ready for Southern Columbia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dunmore went through the first 12 games of the season pretty much untested. But, boy did the Bucks come through after trailing Neumann-Goretti by a 14-0 score last week. Dunmore rallied to a 23-20 victory, that places them against powerful Southern Columbia in Friday's 'AA' Eastern Final at Danville. The Bucks will be underdogs, but they will be up to the challenge just like they were when they beat the Tigers in States five years ago.