WILKES-BARRE -- A driver was sentenced Monday to eight to 16 months in jail for a deadly DUI crash in Luzerne County.

Christopher Tirpak was under the influence back in August of 2016 when the SUV he was driving crashed into a tree off Manor Drive near Dallas.

Tirpak's passenger was his fiance, Janeen Seitz. She died in the crash.

Tirpak pleaded guilty in August.