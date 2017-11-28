× Deer Hunters Keeping Airport Safe

FOSTER TOWNSHIP — The Schuylkill County Airport wants you to consider hunting on its property this deer season. The airport’s manager says that allowing folks to hunt there helps control the deer population.

It may seem odd to some people to hunt at an airport, but not for hunters who live near the Schuylkill County Airport like Steve Mitchell.

“Yes, I think it is a very good idea to stop deer from running into planes,” Mitchell said.

For the last six or seven years, Bill Willard, the manager of the Schuylkill County Airport, has encouraged hunters to come hunt on the airport’s property to help control the deer population.

He says allowing the hunting keeps the deer off the runway.

“We don’t want any incidents to occur with safety to the aircraft,” Willard said. “There have been incidents before. No one got hurt, but there has been damage to the aircraft.”

Willard says the TSA, local police, and the Pennsylvania Game Commission are all on board with the idea.

Newswatch 16 received a statement from the Game Commission which says, in part:

“Since the airport is situated in an area where controlled lawful hunting can occur, it makes sense to allow the hunters to remove the deer.”

But there are rules.

“I explain to each one of them, don’t walk onto the macadam. Don’t walk on the taxiway. Don’t walk on the runway. No shooting across the runway, obviously,” said Willard.

Officials at the airport will require that you show them your hunting permit and driver’s license. You will also be asked to sign a waiver. The airport only allows about 200 people to sign up to hunt on the property.

Mitchell says he wouldn’t mind doing his hunting at the airport.

“I think I could (help),” Mitchell said. “Maybe it’ll help me.”

The airport also received a grant to build a fence along their property to help keep the deer out. It should be finished next summer.